The German hotel-search site priced shares at $11, after previously planning to sell shares between $13 and $15.

Expedia’s hotel-search site Trivago raised about $287 million in its initial public offering, after pricing shares below the expected range.

Trivago, a German company that lets travelers compare and book hotels, priced about 26.1 million shares at $11 each Thursday, after previously planning to offer shares between $13 and $15.

The company’s stock opened at $11.20 Friday.

Expedia bought a majority stake in the company in 2012, paying $628 million for 61.6 percent ownership. Expedia does not plan to sell its shares in the company.

Expedia announced earlier this year that it planned an IPO for Trivago, one of Expedia’s portfolio companies that operate under their own brands. Trivago, like Expedia companies Hotwire and Orbitz, are largely run independently.

Trivago raised about $199 million from American depositary shares the company sold, and $88 million from shares sold by other shareholders.

Trivago’s filing stated the company revenue of $425.6 million and a loss of $57.8 million during the first nine months of the year.