The company’s sales growth exceeded expectations, but profit fell just short.

Expedia reported a revenue jump of 33 percent Wednesday, pulling in $2.58 billion during its third quarter. The company’s stock price climbed more than 5 percent in after-hours trading, but settled back to a gain of more than 1 percent to $128.30.

The revenue growth exceeded analyst expectations, but profit fell slightly short. Expedia posted profit of $278.9 million, nearly a one percent increase from the same quarter in 2015.

The Bellevue online travel company said its various websites now have more than 321,000 hotels available to be booked.

Expedia is readying its moveby the end of 2018 from Bellevue to new headquarters at a 40-acre campus on Seattle’s waterfront..