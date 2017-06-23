Bellevue travel company Expedia on Friday bought a majority stake in SilverRail Technologies, an online platform used to plan train trips around the world.

Expedia has been growing its online travel booking presence rapidly through acquisitions in recent years, notably by absorbing competitors Orbitz and Travelocity in 2015.

The SilverRail deal, with undisclosed terms, will help cement Expedia’s presence in European trip planning. Expedia brand Egencia has had a partnership with SilverRail since 2010.

“Our primary goal in investing in the online rail revolution is to bring rail supply online, creating an even more diverse and robust product portfolio for our travelers around the world,” Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

The expanding Expedia plans to move its headquarters from Bellevue to the former Amgen campus on Seattle’s waterfront in 2019.