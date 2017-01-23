Jeff Raikes rose to prominence in a 27-year career at the tech giant and later became CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Former Microsoft executive Jeff Raikes has been named chair of the Stanford University Board of Trustees.

Raikes,58, was elected last week and will start in the position on July 1. He is best known in the Seattle area for his 27-year tenure at Microsoft and for his charitable work both at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he was CEO, and with his own foundation.

Raikes, who worked at Microsoft longer than any executive other than Gates and Steve Ballmer, started the Raikes Foundation in 2002. The foundation distributes grants to programs that help young people with education, youth homelessness and expanded learning.

He served as Gates Foundation CEO from 2008 to 2014.

Raikes is a Stanford graduate himself, receiving a degree in engineering-economic systems in 1980.

He joined the university’s board in 2012 and currently heads its Land & Buildings Committee. The board oversees the university’s $22.4 billion endowment by distributing funds and setting a budget.

Raikes’ three children have degrees from Stanford.