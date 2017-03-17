The company has also filed a patent-infringement complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the other firms.

Everett-based Electric Mirror has filed lawsuits against five competitors, each alleging different patents have been infringed.

The company has also filed a patent-infringement complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the other firms, which import products.

Electric Mirror sells its high-tech mirrors, which feature defogging and lighting technology, to hotels and other institutions. The company, with 380 employees, manufactures its products in Everett.

The company is seeking a permanent order to stop THE other mirror companies from importing products that infringe on its patents. Electric Mirror said it holds 45 patents, including one for a mounting structure for a mirror assembly that it claims California-based Aptations has infringed.

“We had to do this to protect our jobs,” said CEO Jim Mischel . “We can no longer let people copy our products at will. It undermines the investments we are making (in U.S. manufacturing).”

Electric Mirror has filed the suits in district courts in the Western District of Washington and the Southern District of New York against Aptations, Florida-based Majestic Mirrors & Frame, Canadian company Lumidesign, Ohio-based Project Light and Florida-based Foundation Art Services. Those companies couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

If the cases proceed, it’s possible that the patent question will be decided by the International Trade Commission and damages could be decided by the district courts.