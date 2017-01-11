The Madrona Venture Group-backed Bellevue startup has shut down, it said in a message on its website.

Bellevue virtual reality company Envelop VR has closed its doors, nearly three years after launching.

The startup announced the news Wednesday in a simple message on its website that read, “EnvelopVR has closed.”

The startup was building a tool for businesses that allowed developers to work in a virtual reality environment. Last year, it hosted the Immerse conference in Bellevue, which brought together investors and developers interested in the VR industry.

Madrona Venture Group chose Envelop as its first investment in a virtual reality company. The venture capital group led a $4 million funding round in the startup in October 2015.

Envelop was led by Bob Berry, who also serves as CEO of Bellevue-based video game development company Uber Entertainment.

The news of the closure was first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal.