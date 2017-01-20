The Kirkland-based Rightside sold the eNom unit to focus on its other businesses.

Rightside, a Kirkland internet domain company, has sold one of its registrar businesses, eNom, for $83.5 million.

With the sale, eNom will become part of Toronto registrar company Tucows.

ENom works similarly to other large registrars, such as GoDaddy, by letting people or companies register names with certain domains. People can register websites such as janedoe.social or johndoe.ninja with registrars.

As domain names that go beyond the traditional .com and .edu have been released, companies have popped up to buy and register them. Rightside spun out of Demand Media in 2014, and runs both a registry business that owns domain names and a registrar business that lets others sign up for websites.

Rightside sold eNom so it could focus on its other businesses, it said, including its Name.com registrar.

“The agreement sharpens Rightside’s focus on its registry and retail registrar businesses, and provides additional capital to drive growth and enhance shareholder value,” the company said in a news release.

Rightside will receive $76.7 million in cash as part of the deal. The company’s stock shot up on Nasdaq more than 13 percent to $9.21 during normal trading Friday.

The deal was expected to close Friday.