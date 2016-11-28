DJI will open an authorized retail store in Bellevue’s Factoria neighborhood this week.
A new drone store is coming to town, but don’t let your hopes fly outside the designated area.
Chinese company DJI, which makes popular drones such as the Mavic and Phantom series, is opening an authorized retail store at Marketplace @ Factoria in Bellevue this week.
Customers can test the drones inside, but flights are not allowed outside the mall. The city of Bellevue has strict rules about where drones can be used, and the unmanned aircraft are banned in parks.
DJI will take over the Bellevue drone market from retailer Drones Plus, which closed its downtown Bellevue location earlier this year.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies rise two spots to No. 4 in AP Top 25 football poll
- If one-loss Huskies are Pac-12 champs, they merit a berth in 4-team College Football Playoff | Matt Calkins
- Doug Baldwin says Seahawks didn’t play well vs. Bucs. Was it an aberration? | Larry Stone
- In new case, WTO rules against state’s tax breaks for Boeing 777X plants
DJI’s drones range in price from $400 (a vehicle on sale for Cyber Monday) up to more than $5,000.
DJI has many authorized retailers in the U.S., and this will be the first in Washington state. The company operates its own trendy Apple-like retail stores in China and South Korea.
The company is hosting a grand opening for the Bellevue store beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.