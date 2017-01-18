Daniel Springer will take the reins of the electronic signature company.

After a lengthy search, electronic signature company DocuSign has named longtime technology industry executive Daniel Springer as its new chief executive.

Springer most recently served as CEO of marketing software company Responsys for 10 years. Oracle bought Responsys in early 2014 for more than $1.5 billion.

Springer replaces Keith Krach at the San Francisco-based company. Krach announced in October 2015 that he planned to step down from the CEO role, and he will stay on as chairman.

DocuSign, which was founded in Seattle in 2003 and has since moved its headquarters to San Francisco, has been searching for a new leader for nearly a year and a half.

For DocuSign’s executive search team, the second time turned out to be the charm. The company was on the verge of announcing a new CEO last March – it had even scheduled media briefings with the new executive – when the pick decided to join another company at the last minute.

“Once he announced plans to leave his current role, another company with unlimited resources approached him with an offer,” DocuSign said in a statement at the time. “After careful consideration, he chose to join the other company.”

DocuSign did not name that executive.

The company, which provides technology to allow contracts to be securely signed online, has long been named as a potential candidate to enter the public markets.

Springer has experience in that regard — he took Responsys public in 2011.

“I’m thrilled to join a team of such highly passionate leaders and employees so deeply focused on customer success,” Springer said in a statement. “I look forward to leading the next chapter of DocuSign innovations to bring even more value to our customers, developers and partners around the world.”

DocuSign has about 400 employees in Seattle, and 2,000 worldwide.