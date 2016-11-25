IIt’s a safe bet that these items are on a slew of wish lists this holiday season.

It is often daunting to sort through the newest technology products to find something befitting your gadget-loving family and friends. Fret not: Here are some of the most useful and entertaining tech gifts of the year.

Aura Smart Picture Frame

Aura’s tabletop digital picture frame features a stunningly sharp display that pulls photos from your phone to show them off in the best light. $399.

Google Home

In response to the Amazon Echo, Google has released Home, its own smart speaker. What makes Home special is its tie to Google’s omniscient search engine. $129

Amazon Echo Dot

This smaller version of Amazon’s $180 Echo smart speaker is a fraction of the cost and just as capable. $50

Bose QuietComfort 35

Bose’s noise-canceling wireless headphones, which are Bluetooth-compatible, sound as good as some of the best wired earphones and are extremely comfortable to wear. $350

Roku Streaming Stick

Roku’s video-streaming stick makes a perfect travel companion. It includes a physical remote control, and its software can connect to finicky Wi-Fi networks in hotel rooms. $50

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum

Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaner is powerful and easy to use. It includes attachments for different floor types, and it can transform into a mini-handheld vacuum. $600

Anki Cozmo Robot

Cozmo comes loaded with sensors and a camera that recognizes your child’s face, and is controlled by the artificial intelligence of a smartphone app. $180

Sony PlayStation VR

Sony has gotten the best start on virtual reality with its headgear for the PlayStation 4. The headset is comfortable to wear and easy to set up. $399

August Smart Lock

The August Smart Lock will ease anxiety about getting locked out. The device electromechanically locks or unlocks your deadbolt, taking commands from a smartphone app. $229

TCL 32S3800 Smart TV,

This inexpensive 32-inch television includes the brains of Roku’s software to give you easy access to your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix and Hulu. $169

Tile Mate Bluetooth Locator

The Tile Mate, a tiny square with a tracking sensor, can easily be attached to a key ring or tied to an Apple TV remote. When you’ve misplaced that item, just open Tile’s smartphone app, hit the “Find” button, and the device will play a sound. $25

Apple Watch Series 2

The new Apple Watch is substantially faster, Siri works much better than before and Apple has redesigned the interface to cut clutter and confusion. From $269