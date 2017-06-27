Auth0, which makes a software service to help companies create secure logins, has now raised more than $54 million since it was founded in 2013.

A Bellevue company that helps verify and protect people’s identities online has raised $30 million from investors.

Auth0, which provides a software service to help companies create secure logins, has now raised more than $54 million since it was founded in 2013. The company also has grown rapidly, from 42 employees two years ago to 225 now.

Auth0 enables companies to easily and quickly create secure systems that authenticate users’ identities when they log in.

Its technology cuts down on the amount of code developers need to write to create secure logins. Software engineers can just stick in a few lines of code and rely on Auth0’s software to take care of the actual configuring of the login and identity verification.

Less code equals a more secure system, said CEO Jon Gelsey.

“The more code you write, the more chances there are to hack in,” he said.

Auth0’s service authenticates anyone who logs in to its customers’ websites and accounts. Customers include Atlassian, which makes the popular instant-message service HipChat, and Schneider Electric, a commercial internet-of-things business.

The latest round of funding was led by Meritech Capital Partners; most of Auth0’s existing investors also participated. The startup plans to hire in its sales and marketing teams, Gelsey said.

Auth0 has about 50 employees in Bellevue, and the rest are spread around the world. The startup plans to open an office in Tokyo in the next year.