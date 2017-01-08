Nearly 3,400 customers lost power Sunday morning after a car hit a utility pole.
Nearly 3,400 homes near Tukwila lost power Sunday morning, Seattle City Light said in a tweet.
A car hit a pole at 24th Avenue South and South Military Road in Burien, just south of the Rainier Gold and County Club, causing the outage, city light reported.
Repair crews were working to restore power, and the agency said it should come back on at about 11:20 a.m.
The utility’s outage map shows 3,390 customers without power Sunday morning from Southcenter Boulevard and Tukwila International Boulevard, spanning north to Des Moines Memorial Drive South west of Highway 99.
