Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I know someone who is computer-savvy but whom I do not completely trust. He recently gave me a computer that he had been using but that he no longer needed. My question is: Is it possible, under any circumstances, for him to have access to what I do on the computer once I get it booted up and running?

I am not, by any stretch of the imagination, computer-savvy, so I have no idea what is and is not possible in these circumstances.

— Name withheld

A: If you don’t connect the computer to the internet — or to a network that is connected to the internet — you have nothing to worry about.

If you are connecting to the internet, you can’t be sure that malware hasn’t been installed on the computer that may transmit data back to him. You can and should install anti-virus software and an anti-malware program. That would almost certainly detect any problems. Of course, if the person who gave you the computer is very computer-savvy, he might have installed custom malware that isn’t detected by your security software.

Q: We have an old Lenovo G570 that my wife uses for hobbies. The only function that is required of this laptop is web browsing. Recently the hard drive gave out, and I replaced it with an old hard drive that had been wiped clean. I reinstalled Windows 7 from the original CD. Everything works except internet access. When I try troubleshooting I get the message “Unable to find driver for Net Controller.” Of course, I am not able to go online to find that driver. Any suggestions?

— Gregg Haughian

A: As you seem to be aware, when you replace the hard drive on a computer, the drivers that support the various devices on the computer also must be reinstalled. You’d need to download those from the Lenovo website. Since the Lenovo G570 can’t currently access the internet, you will need to find a computer that is connected to the internet and download the drivers to a USB drive or other media, then install them to the Lenovo G570. If you don’t have another Internet-connected computer, you may be able to do the deed at a public library.

Q: Up until about 21 weeks ago I was able to access any PC from any other PC. I have all three PCs sharing everything to everybody, and all are on the same Homegroup. Now I cannot access any PC from any other PC. I’m using Windows 10 on all three computers. The strange thing is that I had mapped a network drive from PC 1 to PC 2 and that still works, but I can’t connect to any other files or folders. I have searched the internet for a couple of days without any solution. Hope you can help!

— Joe Pittman

A: I’m afraid that this network connectivity problem, like most network connectivity problems, is impossible to diagnose without a hands-on look. Without such a look, the one suggestion I can make that might work is to delete the homegroup and then re-create a new one. If that doesn’t solve the problem, I’d suggest you call in some hands-on help.