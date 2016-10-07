The new limit won’t affect many people. The company says 99 percent of Xfinity internet customers use less than that each month.

Comcast internet customers in Washington will have a data limit beginning Nov. 1, but it’s going to be nearly impossible to hit the cap.

Comcast customers in the state, regardless of speed plan, will have to use less than 1 terabyte of data each month. Even if your favorite activity is watching the entire “Stranger Things” series every day, the cap will be a challenge to reach.

Comcast says 99 percent of its Xfinity internet customers use less than a terabyte each month. The new cap does not apply to business customers or those with a gigabit pro plan.

Comcast faced strong pushback in years past when the provider tested a data cap of 300 gigabytes, a threshold that many households said was too low, especially as streaming video becomes more popular.

The 1 terabyte cap will be in effect in more than 30 states beginning Nov. 1.

For those few people who do use more than 1 terabyte of data — which Comcast said would require more than 600 hours of HD video-watching — Comcast is offering an unlimited plan that costs an extra $50.

If you do use more than a terabyte, Comcast will charge $10 for every 50 GB used up to $200. The company said it will not throttle speeds even if someone does exceed the data cap.

Comcast customers can check their data usage online by signing into their Comcast account.