The new service allows residential customers to access superfast high-speed internet connections over existing coaxial cable networks.

Comcast customers in Seattle and Vancouver, Wash., can access gigabit internet service starting Wednesday, with no extra fiber wiring necessary.

The cable giant set the launch date for its previously announced technology in parts of the West Coast, enabling residential customers to access superfast high-speed internet connections over existing coaxial cable networks. Comcast offers a gigabit service to Seattle now that requires a fiber broadband connection.

The new service, which uses DOCSIS 3.1 technology, will make it easier for people to get gigabit-per-second download speeds without having to add a direct fiber connection, said Vicky Oxley, Comcast’s regional vice president of sales and marketing.

Customers will need to get a compatible modem to use the service, which Comcast rents for $10 a month. Other sellers have also released compatible modems.

Wednesday’s launch will be available to customers in Seattle, Burien, Kent, Renton, SeaTac, Tukwila and Vashon Island. The service will come to Tacoma and Bellevue later this year, the company said.

The gigabit service offers 35-megabit upload speeds and will cost $159.95 a month, or $109.99 for a promotional tier that requires a 12-month contract.

Gigabit service has become the newest threshold-to-match among internet-service providers. The connection is so fast that you can download a movie in eight seconds. Indeed, it is so fast that many technology businesses don’t even subscribe to such a speedy service.

The high speed is helpful to streamers and gamers and internet-heavy families, but it is not strictly necessary. At least, not yet. As internet use and the use of connected home devices increases, faster speeds become more critical to people.

“There’s a real speed advantage, especially when you think about how busy people are,” Oxley said. “they want things fast and they want things now.”

Comcast competitors CenturyLink and Wave also offer gigabit speeds in parts of the Seattle area, primarily by using fiber connections.

Comcast’s new service uses a new technique to convert data signals to bits over existing cable lines. The company has been upgrading its data centers to host the technology, and the service is already live in other parts of the U.S.

Regions of the West Coast, including Southwest Washington, Northern California and Oregon, will get the service Wednesday.