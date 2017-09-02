The Uber board eliminated two better-known corporate leaders before decisively turning to Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as the consensus candidate.

SAN FRANCISCO — By the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 25, most of Uber’s eight directors had gathered in San Francisco for a board meeting. Their agenda was simple: Pick a new chief executive for the ride-hailing company.

What unfolded over the next 72 hours was anything but straightforward.

In discussions at the Four Seasons Hotel downtown and at the offices of the private equity firm TPG Capital, which holds an Uber board seat, directors operated under the cloak of secrecy. They spoke in a kind of code about some of the candidates, limiting knowledge of the shortlist to a handful of people.

By Sunday morning, one of the finalists, Jeff Immelt, the former General Electric chief, had publicly pulled out. Some board members were behind another finalist, Meg Whitman, chief of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and some people close to the process had taken steps to prepare for an announcement of her appointment.

But as Sunday wore on, Whitman, emboldened by her front-runner status, started negotiating for increasing control over Uber were she to accept the job, siding with one faction of the board that wanted to limit the clout of Travis Kalanick, the former chief. Those tactics deterred most board members, who then swung decisively in favor of Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Expedia.

This account of Uber’s CEO selection is based on interviews with more than a dozen people with knowledge of the board’s discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deliberations were private. It illustrates the high-wire act of herding eight board members — many of whom have big personalities and some of whom are feuding with one another — toward consensus at the world’s most valuable privately held company.

It also gives a taste of the kinds of issues Khosrowshahi may have to navigate at Uber.

In an interview at Expedia’s offices in Bellevue, the 48-year-old executive said one of his priorities is helping Uber’s employees get back “to running a company they can be proud of.”

That may be difficult given the numerous scandals that Uber has confronted this year, including a new development that surfaced Tuesday: The Department of Justice is looking into whether Uber managers broke a U.S. law, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which governs acts such as international bribery.

The process was already complicated leading up to last weekend. Since Kalanick resigned under pressure in June, the company’s board had worked to put together a list of potential recruits with Heidrick & Struggles, the executive search firm. Over two months, that list was whittled down to three candidates.

Whitman, a veteran of the tech industry who had led multiple public companies, quickly became a favorite candidate of Benchmark, one of Uber’s largest investors, which also has a board seat. Whitman, who was steering Hewlett Packard Enterprise through a challenging landscape for corporate technology, was intrigued by the possibility of leading a turnaround at Uber.

But in July, she publicly denied she wanted the Uber job in a series of tweets, taking herself out of consideration.

Board members had all but written her off until recently, when Ryan Graves, an Uber director and early employee, coaxed Whitman to return to the process.

Immelt, who was on the verge of leaving GE, was favored by Kalanick and a few other directors for his depth of experience running a public company. Khosrowshahi, the longshot candidate, also gained favor with some directors.

That Friday, Immelt and Khosrowshahi made the trip to downtown San Francisco for the last leg of the selection.

In an airy conference room on the 33rd floor of TPG’s offices, the two candidates presented their visions for the future of Uber. Whitman met with some board members the next day at the Four Seasons Hotel, changing locations as a way to throw people watchers off the trail.

After the presentations, some board members grew concerned about Immelt. They questioned the success of his tenure at GE, while others — particularly Benchmark — worried that he would serve only as a surrogate for Kalanick. And while Immelt had experience with large organizations, some board members felt he lacked the technical and strategic prowess to run Uber.

Immelt withdrew from the process Sunday morning with a post on Twitter.

At the same time, Khosrowshahi continued to present himself as a low-key and steady hand. The fact that he was not publicly campaigning for the job — his name had not surfaced in the media — helped his cause.

Whitman also had many positives in her favor. Benchmark liked her track record of imposing order on a company, along with her no-nonsense approach to governance.

Yet others, like Kalanick, were wary. Kalanick viewed Whitman as potentially compromised by her strong affiliation with Benchmark, which has sued Kalanick for board control.

Some of Whitman’s points to board members did echo Benchmark’s. At one point, she suggested to Uber directors that it would behoove the company to box out Kalanick.

Throughout the recruitment, directors had agreed to pick their first- and second-choice candidates. While many leaned toward Whitman as a first choice, all of the directors continued including Khosrowshahi in their selections. Still, Whitman appeared to have an edge.

After Immelt dropped out Sunday morning, things changed.

Whitman, as the front-runner, negotiated for conditions including limiting Kalanick and potentially reshaping the board of directors. She also wanted an end to the lawsuit between Kalanick and Benchmark.

“I said Benchmark and Travis needed to settle their lawsuits and the board needed to put in place a functioning governance structure,” Whitman said in a statement Tuesday to The New York Times.

She added that “the directors, including Travis, seemed eager to take those steps on Saturday and Sunday morning, but by midday Sunday, it was becoming clear that the board was still too fractured to make progress on the issues that were important to me.”

Directors were put off by Whitman’s tactics. A consensus grew among Uber board members that Khosrowshahi was a stronger candidate who came with fewer potential headaches.

By Sunday evening, that conclusion had hardened into a unanimous vote for Khosrowshahi.

The board also agreed to hold the news until it had time to formally offer Khosrowshahi the job and tell Uber employees that he had accepted.

After months of turmoil surrounding the company, it was the least directors could do to instill confidence among the rank and file.

Minutes later, news of the board’s decision leaked.