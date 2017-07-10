Kitt.ai, created within the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, will continue to operate its products within Baidu

Seattle startup Kitt.ai, which specializes in voice control technology, has been acquired by Chinese search giant Baidu.

Kitt.ai, created within the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, built an open platform that allowed developers to create voice commands and add them into apps and devices. Its best-known system let developers make “hotwords” such as “Hey Siri” or “OK Google.”

More than 12,000 developers used that platform, called Snowboy, the company said in a blog post announcing its sale.

Kitt.ai will continue to operate its products within Baidu, it said.

“Yes, literally nothing changes in our existing products and brands,” co-founder Xuchen Yao wrote . “We’ll be continuing to support developers with best of our efforts as we have always been.”

The companies did not disclose the purchase price.