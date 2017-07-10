Kitt.ai, created within the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, will continue to operate its products within Baidu
Seattle startup Kitt.ai, which specializes in voice control technology, has been acquired by Chinese search giant Baidu.
Kitt.ai, created within the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, built an open platform that allowed developers to create voice commands and add them into apps and devices. Its best-known system let developers make “hotwords” such as “Hey Siri” or “OK Google.”
More than 12,000 developers used that platform, called Snowboy, the company said in a blog post announcing its sale.
Kitt.ai will continue to operate its products within Baidu, it said.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigns
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
“Yes, literally nothing changes in our existing products and brands,” co-founder Xuchen Yao wrote . “We’ll be continuing to support developers with best of our efforts as we have always been.”
The companies did not disclose the purchase price.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.