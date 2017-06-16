Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: We have two Wi-Fi networks at home, our preferred network and Xfinitywifi (because we are a Comcast customer). Often, when I log on, the less desirable Xfinitywifi connects, instead of my preferred network. Is there a way to prioritize networks so that doesn’t occur?

— Chuck Blumenfeld

A: Apparently, your computer is set to automatically connect to Xfinitywifi when it is in range. To change that setting, do the following: Right-click on the Wi-Fi icon in the System Tray and then select “Open Network and Sharing Center.” In the dialogue that opens, click on “Change Adapter Setting.” The next window to open will display your current network connections. The Wi-Fi adapter icon should show that you’re connected to Xfinitywifi. Double-click on that icon and then click on the Wireless Properties button. Finally, uncheck the box that says “Connect automatically when this network is in range.”

Next, connect to your preferred Wi-Fi network, then go through the same steps, only this time check the box that says, “Connect automatically when this network is in range.”

Q: In a recent column, a reader inquired about a “whirring” sound. I’m running an HP Pavilion Elite with Windows 7. About a month ago my online accounts would lock up and I noticed the sound so I checked and found my CPU was running at 80 percent. I then brought up the Task Manager to understand what was using all this memory with no solid results. I’m upgrading in the near future to Windows 10 on a new computer, but this usage has me concerned.

— Patrick Carnahan

A: A CPU running at 80 percent for any period longer than a few seconds is a red flag and may indicate malware or a misbehaving program. I’d click on Task Manager’s Processes tab to see which process is demanding so much CPU time.

If you’re able to determine that there’s no malware or software-related cause of the problem, it’s time to listen more closely to your computer. There are only two sources of “whirring” sounds in computers — fans and hard drives. You’ll find fans in your power supply as well as potentially sitting atop your CPU and on your graphics adapter. It may be that the fan has a bad bearing and needs to be replaced.

Similarly, if the whirring sound is coming from a hard drive, that’s a sign that the device is going bad and you’ll want to replace it before it crashes and you lose data.

Q: After I updated to Win 10, I kept getting notices to do driver update. Do I need to get these updated unless I get it from the Microsoft website or the website I am visiting?

If I do need to get the driver update, do you have any suggestion on any particular website?

— Pin Yau

A: In many cases, Windows will offer to automatically update the driver in question. If it doesn’t do so, you need to go to the website of the appropriate manufacturer to update the driver. For example, if the notice you get refers to a driver for your Epson printer, you need to go to the Epson site to download the new driver for your printer.

Q: Should you use Windows Defender and McAfee at the same time?

— J. Brimhall

A: Anti-virus programs tend to conflict with each other. My advice is to choose one anti-virus program and stick with it.