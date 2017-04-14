Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: On my HP Pavilion I get a banner on the bottom of whatever page I’m looking at that shows “only secure content is displayed.” The only options are “show all content.” If I click on that it just refreshes the page. So I just close it and move on. This banner pops up five to six times every day. How do I get it to stop bugging me?

— Darrell Larson, Federal Way

A: I’m guessing you’re using Internet Explorer 9 or later. The message is telling you that there is both secure and nonsecure content on the page. That is, some of the elements on the page are being delivered by a server with a nonsecure connection. It might be an advertisement on the page, or a banner, or a script.

Internet Explorer blocks nonsecure content by default, but you can change the setting, at your own risk, of course. To do so, go to the Tools menu and select Internet Options. Next, click on the Security tab and then locate and click on the “Custom level” button. Finally, scroll down the list that appears until you see “Display mixed content” and set it to Enable.

Q: So many people are in our position (Comcast as our ISP and using Windows 10 with Office 365 subscription). As you know, Comcast provides Norton to its customers, while Microsoft includes McAfee with Office 365. We also subscribe to Malwarebytes. Please provide definitive advice as to whether I should continue to ignore the Norton updates out of deference to my McAfee. I can’t get a clear answer from Microsoft. Is it OK to use Malwarebytes, also?

— Donalee Murray Rutledge

A: You took me by surprise when you said McAfee anti-virus is included in Microsoft Office 365. I subscribe to Office 365 and I’ve seen no sign of McAfee, nor do I see any indication of such inclusion on either Microsoft or McAfee’s website.

Anyway, apparently you’ve got an installed version of McAfee from somewhere. My first recommendation is to check whether it’s an introductory version and whether you’d be required to subscribe to keep it going.

Yes, Comcast as well as CenturyLink offer free downloads of Norton Antivirus to their subscribers. And it’s not an introductory version. That’s why I use Norton. And yes, it’s OK to use along with Malwarebytes. I do, however, recommend against running both Norton and McAfee anti-virus programs on the same computer.

Q: I have a desktop and a laptop running on Windows 7. Initially I had opted for a free Windows 10 update, but later I changed my mind and did not install Windows 10. Now, I am unable to install Windows 7 updates. Whenever I try, the system will be running for hours without any download.

— Naval Agarwal, Sammamish

A: The most common cause of your update problem is an incompatibility between your computer and Microsoft’s update servers. That incompatibility could be caused by systems files that are too old or by incompatible drivers for third-party programs or devices. The first thing to do is to disconnect any third-party devices. Next, you’ll need to install some patches for the operating system. Fortunately, you can access a wizard that makes installing the patches much easier at: http://st.news/answers-microsoft