James Bianco, who founded the Seattle biotechnology company CTI BioPharma (formerly Cell Therapeutics) 25 years ago and spent $2.1 billion in a consistently unprofitable pursuit of better cancer drugs, has retired as president and CEO.

The company, called Cell Therapeutics until 2014, announced his retirement Monday. Board chairman Philip Nudelman said Richard Love, a CTI director, will serve as interim CEO “as we search for a new, seasoned CEO to take over the reins of CTI BioPharma.”

An agreement filed by the company and Bianco says he will be paid $62,500 a month for the next two years, and will cease being an employee on Oct. 14.

“Since starting the company 25 years ago, I believe we have made significant contributions to science and to the treatment of patients with blood-related cancers,” said Bianco. “We identified, in-licensed or acquired 6 novel targeted agents, 3 of which received marketing approval.”

Despite those accomplishments, the company has only rarely made money. It had no revenue in two of the past five years, and its highest product sales during that time were $6.9 million. It also reported nearly $100 million in licensing and other revenue in the past five years, but its total net losses topped $500 million.

Shares of CTI BioPharma were up 6.8 percent to 40 cents early Monday, giving the company a market capitalization of $114 million.

The company’s recurring cycles of selling stock, followed by sharp price declines and reverse stock splits to lift the per-share price, mean than shares purchased in its 1997 initial public offering now have 0.02 percent of their original value.