Capital One is moving its Seattle team to a new space in South Lake Union as the bank plans to boost its tech hiring in the area.

The company finalized a lease Tuesday at 501 Eastlake Ave. E. for 40,000 square feet in the building’s top two floors.

Capital One plans to hire between 50 and 75 employees this year in its Seattle office, which now has about 150 workers, said Sunjay Pandey, the Seattle site lead. The new positions will be almost entirely technical: data scientists, software engineers, designers and the like.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank now has its Seattle office in Pioneer Square. It plans to move the team to South Lake Union by the end of 2017.

The plans come months after Capital One announced it would cut 187 positions in Seattle as it relocates nondigital roles to different offices across the U.S.

The Seattle office will focus on building investment tools that help people manage their money without extensive financial knowledge, Pandey said.

“We build customer experiences that remove anxiety and enable customers to take advantage of the power of compounding without having to know what that means,” he said.

Capital One has similar digital innovation teams in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Plano, Texas, and Clarendon, Virginia.

A South Lake Union office puts the company close to a wealth of engineering talent, Pandey said. The neighborhood is home to Amazon, and soon will also house Google, which is developing a large campus near the lake.

It’s also close to Capital One’s planned retail cafe on Westlake Avenue — a coffee shop that doubles as a bank branch where customers can work and learn more about Capital One’s services. The cafe, which will open later this year, will allow the team to test new digital investing products with customers, Pandey said.

The idea for the cafes was first pioneered by ING Direct, which Capital One bought in 2012. The bank’s digital roots in Seattle come from Bellevue company ShareBuilder, an online stock brokerage that became part of Capital One during the ING Direct acquisition.