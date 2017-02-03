Vancouver, B.C.-based OpenRoad will take over three car dealerships in Bellevue.

Canadian car dealer OpenRoad Auto Group has bought the owner of three luxury car dealerships in Bellevue, marking the company’s first expansion into the U.S.

Vancouver, B.C.-based OpenRoad will take over Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Bellevue, dealerships that have been in the city since 2004. OpenRoad doesn’t plan any immediate changes, but will likely renovate and expand in the future, a spokeswoman said.

OpenRoad, one of the largest auto groups in Canada, has 19 car dealerships across the country, including a Rolls-Royce dealership in Vancouver.

“This is an incredible opportunity to grow our luxury lineup and expand our dealership group by entering into a new, world-class market that’s only about a three-hour drive from Vancouver – or less if you’re driving a Lamborghini!” OpenRoad president and CEO Christian Chia said in a statement.

All 12 employees of the Bellevue dealerships will join OpenRoad.