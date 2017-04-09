Critical Informatics builds cybersecurity technology that detects when a system has been breached. But it also employs security analysts to do follow-ups.

Getting hacked isn’t just a problem for huge companies anymore. Midsize and smaller firms are also being targeted, and a Bremerton startup is stepping in to catch the bad guys.

Critical Informatics builds cybersecurity technology that detects when a system has been breached. But it doesn’t rely solely on technology. The company also employs security analysts to do follow-ups — expertise that smaller companies often don’t have.

“It’s not just technology,” said CEO Garrett Silver. “We are streaming potential events to our security analyst to do deep investigations to see what really happened. If it really is a true risk event, we put together a full incident action plan and work with the customer to implement it.”

Critical Informatics uses hardware and software that sits within a customer’s network to detect intruders. It calls itself a cybersecurity-as-a-service company, meaning its customers pay for its services monthly and can have security analysts watching over their data just during business hours or 24/7.

Many of Critical Informatics’ customers are companies in heavily regulated industries, such as health care, finance and the public sector. An undetected intruder attack in any of these industries, Silver said, can compromise sensitive data and violate regulatory requirements.

Critical Informatics secured a $3.5 million funding round last week from East Seattle Partners, the personal investment arm of health-care investor Alan Frazier. Silver joined the company as CEO when the investment was announced.

The company, which is in the process of opening a second office in Seattle, has grown to 17 employees, nearly double what it was a year ago. Silver expects it will reach 30 people by the end of the year.

Critical Informatics grew out of information security consulting firm M.K. Hamilton & Associates. The company rebranded to focus on its cybersecurity technology last year.