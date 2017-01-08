Police responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup Sunday morning and evacuated parts of the hospital.
Parts of a Puyallup hospital were evacuated Sunday morning as law enforcement responded to investigate a vehicle in the parking lot.
The main entrance of MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital was closed, Puyallup Police tweeted, as was the top floor of the parking garage. Parts of the main floor of the hospital were evacuated.
However, the hospital said it was still accessible through the emergency room, which remained open.
A Pierce County Sheriff’s hazardous device squad was at the scene with technicians from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. An FBI bomb team also responded to the hospital, according to a tweet by Tacoma News Tribune reporter Kenny Ocker.
Surface streets around the hospital remained open.
