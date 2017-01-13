Sanjay Baskaran will serve as president of TaxAct, a tax preparation software company operated by Blucora.

Blucora has named former Amazon executive Sanjay Baskaran as president of TaxAct, its tax preparation software company.

Baskaran previously served as general manager of North America credit cards for Amazon, and before that worked as an executive at Visa.

Blucora bought TaxAct in 2012 for $287.5 million, and it has been a big part of the company’s transition to being a financial-services technology company.

Blucora sold its online search business InfoSpace last July, and sold its online retail business Monoprice in November. The Bellevue company also announced it is in the process of moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas, and closing its Bellevue office by this summer.

Irving is home to HD Vest, a financial-services firm Blucora bought last year.

InfoSpace will remain in Bellevue, as part of its new parent company OpenMail.

Baskaran replaces JoAnn Kintzel, who resigned last October. He will be paid a $350,000 annual salary, and will get a signing bonus of $210,000.