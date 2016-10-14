The company, which develops technology used in cloud computing, is expanding its workforce and needs more space to accommodate it.

Cloud company BitTitan is moving its headquarters to downtown Bellevue to make room for its growing workforce.

The company, which has made its home in Kirkland since it launched nine years ago, is moving next year into an office building at 112th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 12th Street.

BitTitan raised $15 million from investors in June and announced plans to grow its headcount to 300 people within the next year. The company helps information technology providers and others migrate their business customers to cloud services.

BitTitan will remodel two floors, or 62,000 square feet, in the building.

The company joins the growing list of corporations moving to establish a presence in Bellevue recently, including Amazon.com and co-working space WeWork. It’s a boost to the city’s office market after a blow last year when online travel company Expedia announced it would move its headquarters to the waterfront in Seattle.

BitTitan couldn’t find the space it needed in Kirkland, so chose Bellevue for its new office. The two cities have a partnership to promote and attract tech companies in the area.

“This is a great opportunity for us to remain in the region where we were founded and where we have developed such a passionate, collaborative and skilled team,” BitTitan CEO Geeman Yip said in a statement.

The company’s new office space has room for more than 400 employees.