The company, a developer of voice-recognition software, is laying off 115 employees, according a state filing.

Bellevue voice-recognition software company Voicebox is laying off about 40 percent of its staff, according to a notice from the state.

The company confirmed the layoffs, but did not give specifics on the number of employees who were cut.

Voicebox provides voice artificial-intelligence technology to big businesses, including Toyota and Samsung. The company made a big push into implementing its technology in cars in the mid-2000s and signed a deal with Samsung about a year ago.

In November, Voicebox said in an announcement that it had more than 300 employees. The notice issued by the state indicated 115 employees were laid off, or about 40 percent of Voicebox’s workforce.

Voicebox called 2016 “a year of continued growth.”

“As we continue to invest our ongoing commitments for connected cars, AI and big data, the board has made the decision to target profitability for the year ahead and restructure to better align with customer priorities and leading research in our field,” a company representative said in a statement.

The company may not have expected the cuts until fairly recently. In November, Voicebox announced it had moved into 67,400 square feet of space in an office complex on the edge of downtown Bellevue, with room for more than 300 employees.

That complex, called One Twelfth @ Twelfth, was sold for $202.7 million in December, marking the largest Eastside real estate transaction of the year.