Bellevue startup Mylio reeled in $25 million in funding from Chinese company China Everbright last week as part of a joint venture agreement to expand its products into the country.

Mylio, founded in 2012 and led by former Microsoft chief technology officer David Vaskevitch, has developed an app that compresses image files in such a way that saves space, but also allows the images to appear just as they did originally – the same clear photo with no loading time required.

That lets you, for instance, keep hundreds of photos of your cat on your cellphone without running out of storage space, just in case you need to pull one up at a moment’s notice. Generally, when people run out of storage on their phone, they pay to access additional space or meticulously delete and move photos onto other devices.

As part of the China Everbright deal, Mylio will set up a research facility in the Hengqin New Area, a special economic district near Macau established by the Chinese government to encourage international business. The Bellevue company will work to expand its products to customers in China, where smartphone use is widespread and people are eager to try new features.

“China is where all of that is happening first,” Vaskevitch said of smartphone innovations.

Mylio’s compression product works for photos, videos and documents. It allows people to keep everything they need on the device they use most — whether a phone, computer or tablet.

Mylio’s cloud technology also makes it possible to access the information no matter which device is used. Customers can choose to use whichever cloud platform they want and store information securely with Mylio’s technology.

“We’re trying to return power to the people,” said Vaskevitch, who is an avid photographer himself and has about 500,000 photos on his phone.

Mylio’s app has a free version and offers different paid tiers with added features. The startup has 60 million users across all its products.

And as for the company’s name? “Mylio” was really just a made up word when Vaskevitch first started working on the company, he admitted, but the 30-person team has since decided it stands for “my life is organized.”