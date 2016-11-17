The company is opening a 20,000-square-foot space near Seattle Center that comes with high-end furniture and fixtures.

A sleek new co-working space opening near Seattle Center aims to offer an alternative to startup-heavy shared spaces that cater mostly to tech clientele.

Atlas Workbase is meant to have the feel of an executive airport lounge.

The 20,000-square-foot space at 500 Mercer offers daily, monthly and annual rates for companies and professionals to make use of its space and amenities.

Atlas was built not just for tech startups — as many area co-working spaces are — but also for managers and executives, either to set up shop or to use while visiting the city.

CEO Bill Sechter envisions professionals such as lawyers, accountants and insurance agents using the space.

“What I see in the marketplace personally is those customers are adapting what they require to fit in the (existing co-working) spaces,” he said. “We’re creating space that we can adapt to their needs.”

The space, which signed about 15 tenants in its first week, features a small FedEx print-and-ship shop, a lounge with open seating, and several conference rooms.

Atlas partnered with several big names, including Gensler, Open Square, Steelcase and Philips Lighting, to deck out the floor with high-end furniture and fixtures.

Atlas joins another Seattle company, Coterie Worklounge, in trying to cater to a different type of co-working tenant — divisions of larger businesses and traveling or independent professionals.

Atlas offers open seating in its lounge starting at $199 for 40 hours each month, and designated work areas start at $379 each month.

Drop-in spots for a full day or part of a day can also be purchased.

Sechter expects to open more Atlas locations in Seattle in the next two years, and to expand nationally beyond the city.