The Bellevue technology company raised nearly $100 million in its initial public offering in September, with its stock rising more than 40 percent on the first day of trading.

Apptio hit record quarterly revenue of $40.6 million during its third quarter, the company said Wednesday in its first earnings report since becoming a public company.

That represented a 26 percent increase in revenue from the same quarter in 2015.

The Bellevue company, which provides a cloud-based technology that helps companies manage their information technology systems, beat analyst expectations of $37.9 million in revenue. The company posted a loss of $8.76 million, slightly narrower than the $9.9 million loss from last year. Analysts were expecting a bigger loss.

The company raised $99.1 million in its initial public offering in September after all was said and done. Its stock popped more than 40 percent to $22.55 per share on its first day of trading, reflecting growing investor excitement over new technology stocks. Apptio’s stock has settled a bit since its first day, closing Wednesday at $19.31 per share.

Its share price grew more than 3 percent after regular trading closed Wednesday and Apptio announced its earnings.

The company helped create and is part of an industry known as “technology business management,” which has been gaining interest since Apptio’s IPO.

“Becoming a public company was incredible branding for Apptio and generally this has brought a tremendous amount of awareness to the TBM category and legitimacy to Apptio as a leader. .. , ” Apptio CEO Sunny Gupta said on a conference call with analysts Wednesday.

The company was founded in 2007 and has more than 700 employees.