The Bellingham company aims to be a “security company for water,” offering technology alerting its business customers to leaks and other problems in their systems.

What: Bellingham-based Apana, which develops technology to monitor water usage

Who: Matt Rose, co-founder and CEO

Where’s that leak: Apana uses a series of sensors and software at businesses to monitor water usage. When there is unusual activity that might point to a leak or other wasteful event, Apana sends an alert for the company to investigate.

Security model: Apana thinks of itself as a “security company for water,” Rose said. Apana uses sensors made by other companies, coupled with its own Internet of Things networking equipment to transfer the information to the cloud. Then Apana’s software comes in and analyzes the data to find ways water could be saved.

Water treatment: Rose and Apana co-founder Frank Burns first ran a company called Hydrocare International, which built custom wastewater treatment plants. They noticed a need for a water-monitoring system after several businesses were nearly overwhelming their wastewater-treatment capacity, and Apana was born.

Costco connection:Apana, formed in 2012, has seven customers, including Issaquah retailer Costco Wholesale. “All of our customers save over 20 percent on water consumption,” Rose said. Customers pay for hardware upfront then pay a monthly fee for the monitoring service.

Money to grow: Apana recently raised $3.5 million in a funding round led by Japanese company Kurita Water Industries with participation from Seattle fund Element 8, San Francisco’s Urban Innovation Fund and others. Apana, which has 11 employees in Bellingham and Spokane, plans to use the funds to expand and keep developing its hardware and software.

Stewards of water: Water and sewer bills are increasing, Rose pointed out, and the company has an approach it thinks will work: manage water the way you manage inventory. “If you manage it in real time, and we have a platform to cost effectively do it, then you can become a steward of water,” he said.

— Rachel Lerman