Xnor.ai makes it possible for artificial intelligence programs to work on phones and other small devices.

A spin-off from the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence wants to make it possible for your smartwatch to hear and understand you, without having to send any data outside the device.

Xnor.ai, named for a logic operation, develops technology to make advanced artificial intelligence programs work on small devices such as phones, cameras and watches. The company announced it raised $2.6 million Thursday in a round led by Madrona Venture Group.

The Xnor.ai team has been working on its technology for more than year within the Allen Insititue for AI, or AI2, which focuses on advanced machine learning development.

The idea is to get small devices to run their own artificial intelligence programs without having to send any information to the cloud for processing. A camera in your home could see, identify and alert you about an intruder, for example, without sending pictures elsewhere to be analyzed.

That’s better for privacy and security, co-founder and CEO Ali Farhadi said, especially as artificial intelligence becomes more mainstream.

“We are moving toward ubiquitous AI,” he said.

The six-person Xnor.ai team is working out of AI2’s headquarters in Wallingford.