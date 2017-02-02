Xnor.ai makes it possible for artificial intelligence programs to work on phones and other small devices.
A spin-off from the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence wants to make it possible for your smartwatch to hear and understand you, without having to send any data outside the device.
Xnor.ai, named for a logic operation, develops technology to make advanced artificial intelligence programs work on small devices such as phones, cameras and watches. The company announced it raised $2.6 million Thursday in a round led by Madrona Venture Group.
The Xnor.ai team has been working on its technology for more than year within the Allen Insititue for AI, or AI2, which focuses on advanced machine learning development.
The idea is to get small devices to run their own artificial intelligence programs without having to send any information to the cloud for processing. A camera in your home could see, identify and alert you about an intruder, for example, without sending pictures elsewhere to be analyzed.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Police: Edmonds woman declares, ‘I am a serial killer!’ and stabs date in the chest
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
That’s better for privacy and security, co-founder and CEO Ali Farhadi said, especially as artificial intelligence becomes more mainstream.
“We are moving toward ubiquitous AI,” he said.
The six-person Xnor.ai team is working out of AI2’s headquarters in Wallingford.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.