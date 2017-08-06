Panopto’s technology lets people create searchable videos as well as search video libraries — by what is said or shown on screen in the video.

In his 20 years of involvement with a video-technology project, Eric Burns has learned that people want to be able to search videos the same way they search the web.

Need to find a specific quote from a Ted Talk? Want to see that part of a video where a professor discusses the geologic history of Mesopotamia? Panopto can help with that.

The Seattle company’s technology lets people create searchable videos as well as search video libraries — by what is said or shown on screen in the video.

Panopto, which comes from the Greek root words for “all seeing,” started in 1998 as a project at Carnegie Mellon University.

Burns worked on it as a student and then as a research programmer at the school before leaving for a job as a software developer at Microsoft. The Carnegie Mellon research was eventually spun out into a company in 2007, with Burns as a co-founder and CEO.

Panopto raised $42.8 million last year — from investors, including private equity firm Sterling Partners, and a loan underwritten by Square 1 Bank — and the company has seen its customer base boom since.

Panopto started out by providing the technology to educational institutions, making it a useful tool for recording classroom instruction.

That’s still the company’s biggest market, but now Panopto has a growing list of business customers, including Seattle-based Tableau Software.

Companies use Panopto’s technology for everything from internal training to marketing to sharing coding, he said. Panopto makes it possible for people to log in to a private video library and search within videos.

Companies are increasingly seeing videos as a way to communicate, Burns said. “We see it as something in the rise of social communications along the lines of Slack,” he said.

Panopto competes with other big companies that are moving into the video-steaming space, including Microsoft, which has a product called Microsoft Stream. Microsoft’s entrance hasn’t been bad for Panopto, Burns said.

“A lot of what they do is shine a spotlight on the more mature players in that space,” he said.

That would be Panopto, with a 20-year head start. It even counts LinkedIn, which was bought by Microsoft last year, among its customers.

Panopto, which has 120 employees, has been busy making partnerships with other firms, such as Zoom, which now lets people record video and web conferences and upload the video to Panopto.