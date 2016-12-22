A research firm identifies seven technology firms here that may be candidates for an initial public offering of shares next year.

With the stock market at all-time highs and local technology companies brimming with cash from hopeful backers, 2017 could unleash more than a half dozen new public companies in the region.

Seven local technology companies could enter the public markets next year, according to one report released this week.

The companies — Avalara, Avvo, K2, OfferUp, PayScale, Redfin and Rover — have all raised significant funding rounds in recent years, and many have been considered IPO candidates for quite some time.

Research firm CB Insights’ annual “Tech IPO Pipeline Report” included them among more than 300 “promising” startups that are potential IPO candidates in 2017.

Analysts are already predicting that 2017 will be sunnier for IPOs than this year. The number of U.S. IPOs declined 36 percent compared 2015, according to a report this month from Ernst & Young.

Seattle actually saw a relative boost in newly created public companies this year, but that’s mostly because zero local companies went public in 2015. Biotech PhaseRx, radio frequency ID company Impinj and cloud technology company Apptio all went public during 2016. Apptio and Impinj both saw impressive stock spikes on their opening days.

PhaseRx’s stock has dropped from an opening price of $5.02 to $1.41. Apptio shares have dropped slightly from $22.55 to $19.60, while Impinj is up to $38.33 per share from its first day opening price of $17.97.

“The drumbeat for a busier 2017 is getting louder,” according to the CB Insights report. The research firm’s pipeline list includes 369 tech companies, and names Silicon Valley investment firm Andreessen Horowitz as the investor involved in the most pipeline companies.

The companies on the 2017 list have raised a collective $86.2 billion in funding. More than half of them, 205 companies, are based in California.

The study makes no promises that pipeline companies will indeed go public the next year, or ever, for that matter. In 2016, 34 percent of the named companies raised funding rounds or underwent either an IPO or acquisition.

Here’s a quick look at the seven Washington state companies included in the Tech IPO Pipeline report.

Avalara: The Seattle-based tax-automation software company started on Bainbridge Island more than a decade ago and has raised more than $300 million. A large chunk of that came from private equity firm Warburg Pincus. The company does not comment on future financing plans. “That said, our goal is to build a company that — by virtue of its success — can control its own destiny,” director of corporate communications Sheri Renner said. “As always, we’ll do what’s in the best interest of our shareholders.”

Avvo: The Seattle online legal marketplace has raised $132 million. The website offers reviews of lawyers, legal advice and ways to automatically connect clients with lawyers. “We continue to focus on getting as many people as possible the quality legal help they deserve,” CEO Mark Britton said in a statement. “By staying true to that, the private and public markets will always be open to us. Right now, with many customer problems to solve and plenty of cash on hand, we’re not in any hurry to raise funds.”

K2: The Bellevue software company raised $100 million in February 2015. The company, which started in South Africa and later moved to Bellevue, builds tools to help businesses easily develop apps.

OfferUp: The Bellevue buy-sell app reached “unicorn” status earlier this year when it raised $130 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion. OfferUp lets people buy and sell items from neighbors using an app that quickly creates profiles and uploads photos.

PayScale: The Seattle company that provides compensation data to both workers and businesses is majority owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus. The company has more than 400 employees and 5,000 business customers. “While we don’t have any specific plans to announce regarding financing at this time, we are always exploring options to drive future growth,” Chief Financial Officer Mark Klebanoff said in a statement.

Redfin: The Seattle real-estate brokerage, which is known for its online real-estate database, has raised nearly $167 million over 14 years. The company has been rumored to be an IPO candidate for years.

Rover: The dog-sitting marketplace pulled in a $40 million round this fall, bringing its total to more than $90 million. The company has more than 65,000 pet sitters and dog walkers using its site and recently launched a service that lets owners see their dogs’ walks mapped out on the app.