Asian American Engineer Award recipients, including seven from the region, honored in Bellevue on Saturday.

Twenty men and women, including seven from the Puget Sound area, were honored Saturday at the 2017 Asian American Engineer of the Year award ceremonies at the Westin Hotel Bellevue.

The awards recognize Asian Americans who have made outstanding contributions as scientists, engineers and corporate leaders, and was organized by the Chinese Institute of Engineers-USA, a professional organization with a century-long history.

This year’s recipients from the Puget Sound region included:

For the Asian American Engineer of the Year Award:

• Guozhong Cao, Boeing-Steiner Professor of Materials Science & Engineering at the University of Washington

• Joy Chik, corporate vice president, ECM engineering, Microsoft

• Gaurav Sareen, corporate vice president, outlook engineering, Microsoft

• Guijun Wang, technical fellow and chief architect for advanced manufacturing and factory automation, Boeing

For Executive of the Year Award:

• David Ku, corporate vice president, information platform group, Microsoft

• Jenette Ramos, vice president and general manager of Boeing fabrication

For Most Promising Engineer of the Year:

• Xiaoxi Wang, principal investigator, Boeing Research & Technology