Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: My computer was hacked. It happened because I was stressed out that my connection to my printer disappeared and I had critical printing I needed to do, so I went to a printer help support site, hurriedly. Unfortunately, I didn’t see I was at a bogus site. I trusted a support person to access my computer. Then my 22-year-old son came in to help and got me out of that jam. He installed Malwarebytes and cleaned up my computer. Now I’m worried everything, all my info, is out there. What are the next steps to protect myself? How can I feel safe using my computer? Getting older and wiser?

— Carol Simpson

A: The best way to keep (relatively) safe is by following five simple rules. First, of course, keep up-to-date anti-virus and anti-malware software running on your computer. Second, check out suspicious sites before you visit them. Simply opening a malicious site can trigger a malware download. You can often detect a bogus site by searching the internet for the site name. Third, don’t click on any links on a website or in emails unless you trust the source. Most malware is spread by unsuspecting users clicking on links. Fourth, if you’re using public Wi-Fi — and especially if it doesn’t require a password to log in — use a virtual private network. VPNs provide anonymity and encrypted data transfers between your computer and websites you visit. Fifth, be aware that all of these steps don’t ensure security, they just improve it. So keep an eye out for suspicious activity on your computer, such as sudden drops in performance.

Oh, and yes, don’t allow anyone to remotely access your computer unless you’re sure they are on the up and up. If you’ve checked out a support company and you have called their publicly available number — not a number that pops up while you’re using your computer — you can feel reasonably safe.

Q: I received a message stating that my File History Drive is disconnected. What is my file history drive, how important is it and how do I reconnect it if I need it?

— Frank Gregory

A: Your file history drive is the location where Windows stores backups of your data for file recovery. While older versions of Windows used to store these backups on the system drive, newer versions by default do storage on an external drive or network storage. If that drive has been disconnected for too long, you’ll get that message. After reconnecting the drive you may want to force a backup. In Windows 10 you can do so by clicking on the Start button, then Settings/Update & Security/Backup/More options/Back up now.

Q: Recently a note from my daughter cited an article on the net stating that the CIA has the capability of spying on networks that have routers with Universal Plug and Play turned on, and she urged me to turn mine off “because if the CIA can do it, then hackers can too.” I turned it off but wonder if I have in some way harmed my home network (so far, everything seems to work) or if I am being excessively paranoid. (Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you.) Any thoughts on this new horrible threat?

— Frank Mitchell, Seattle

A: You’re not being paranoid. It’s not just me that recommends against using Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) on routers, so does the FBI and many router manufacturers.

UPnP does make it easier to set up network devices by allowing them to automatically discover services on the network. That’s a big plus if you’re setting up peer-to-peer connections, doing multiplayer gaming or remote access to computers. But it also makes it easier for hackers or malware to access your network.

Since you’ve turned off UPnP, if you haven’t noticed any problems I wouldn’t spend too much time worrying about it. But I would run a full anti-virus and anti-malware scan.