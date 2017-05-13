The rally in five mega-cap tech stocks — Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Facebook — has put the S&P 500 Information Technology Index within spitting distance of an all-time high.

The rally in mega-cap tech stocks is poised to close a final chapter in the history of the dot-com bubble.

Namely, after a 17-year hiatus, it’s put the S&P 500 Information Technology Index within spitting distance of a record, making it one of the last of the benchmark’s 11 major industry groups to complete the circuit. The computer and software gauge has soared 17 percent in 2017, leaving it less than 5 percent from its level on March 27, 2000.

It’s testament to the excesses of the Internet era that it hasn’t happened yet, at a time when technology stocks are in such ascendance. The five biggest U.S. companies by equity market value — Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Facebook — are up an average 24 percent in 2017, adding $500 billion to their share capitalization.

At just under $3 trillion, their combined value is 17 percent of U.S. gross domestic product — a greater share than ever happened during the first Internet age.

“It’s almost like you’re seeing a buying stampede,” said Michael Ball, president and lead portfolio manager of Colorado-based Weatherstone Capital Managemen. “Not many investors are around who remember the 1970s and the stories about the Nifty Fifty (50 popular large-cap stocks on the New York Stock Exchange in the 1960s and ’70s) and how they were always going to be good. The same type of feeling seems to be percolating around the big tech names.”

Their sheer size reflects technology’s increased role in society as it has evolved from a source of raw computing power decades ago to a defining force behind everything from shopping to entertainment and communication today. Instead of a hurdle to growth, the companies’ vastness is a platform that allows them to introduce new products and expand faster than others.

According to analyst forecasts, the five companies are likely to increase earnings by an average 22 percent this year, almost double the pace in the S&P 500.