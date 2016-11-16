MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target breezed past Wall Street expectations for the third quarter and with the crucial holiday season fast approaching, it upped its outlook for the year, and for comparable-stores sales as well.
Shares surged more than 5 percent Wednesday before the opening bell.
Target earned $608 million, or $1.06 per share, for the three months ended Oct. 29. That compares with earnings of $549 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, earnings were $1.04 per share. That’s well above the 83 cents per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research called for.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Sawant's call to ‘shut down’ Trump inauguration brings flood of complaints
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Seahawks shake up running-back corps, waive Christine Michael, promote Troymaine Pope
Selling, general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses fell in the quarter.
Revenue for the Minneapolis-based company declined to $16.44 billion from $17.61 billion, hampered partly by the removal of pharmacy and clinic sales. Still, it topped the $16.32 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks predicted.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, edged down 0.2 percent. This figure includes excludes results from stores recently opened or closed.
Target now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.30 per share. Previously it predicted earnings between $4.36 and $4.76 per share. Analysts are looking for earnings of $4.95 per share, according to a FactSet survey.
Target Corp. now foresees fourth-quarter same-store sales down 1 percent to up 1 percent. Its prior outlook was for the metric to be down 2 percent to flat. The chain predicts a fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $1.75 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expect a profit of $1.60 per share.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT
_____
Keywords: Target, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.