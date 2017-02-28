Target stunned investors by abruptly announcing it would move prices further down market and accept lower profit margins as a result. Its stock sank 12.2 percent Tuesday.

Target became a retail phenomenon — and a stock market darling — with a rare mix of hip products and bargain prices.

Whether the company can stick to that playbook is now in doubt.

Target stunned investors Tuesday by abruptly announcing that it would move prices further down market, into the realm of its No. 1 rival, Wal-Mart Stores, and accept lower profit margins as a result.

The news sent Target shares tumbling 12.2 percent, the most in more than eight years, and underscored the challenges confronting retailers caught between the twin juggernauts of American discount king Wal-Mart and online giant Amazon.com.

Tuesday’s move, coming after years of stagnant growth, represents a risk to Target’s long-held objective of wooing more affluent shoppers — an approach that won the company its faux French nickname, Tar-zhay. While cutting prices may draw more people in the door, it also may alienate consumers seeking a more upscale experience.

To hold onto those shoppers, Target will refurbish more than 600 stores and open about 100 smaller shops in cities and college campuses by 2019. It’ll also introduce a dozen new store brands in areas like apparel and home goods, trying to replicate the success it’s had with labels like the Cat & Jack kids’ fashion line.

CEO Brian Cornell sought to reassure investors that Target isn’t abandoning the cheap chic formula that made it famous. Instead, Target will try to move away from the steep promotions it used to win back shoppers after its data breach in 2013 to focus on keeping prices low every day, Cornell said Tuesday. The company still will prioritize delivering on the “style-side of the equation,” he said.

Still, the judgment in the stock market was swift.

“We are stunned — we thought they were going the other way, with higher-margin stuff,” said Brandon Fletcher, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. “There is a better path, and we want to know why they stepped off into the wild.”

Target’s gloomy outlook signals that Cornell has more work to do to reverse the weak traffic that marred its holiday season. Only 35 percent of U.S. households shopped at Target in December, compared with 53 percent who did so in December 2007, according to data tracker Kantar Retail.

Target also posted fourth-quarter results Tuesday that came in at the bottom end of forecasts the company provided last month. Profit was $1.45 a share, trailing analysts’ $1.51 average estimate. Same-store sales slid 1.5 percent.