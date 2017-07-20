MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. is ending the Cartwheel Perks rewards program that it began testing in five markets last year.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2uDMb1A ) that the program was part of the company’s Cartwheel app, which provides in-store shoppers with digital coupons for extra savings when they check out. The Cartwheel app will remain otherwise intact.

Cartwheel Perks allowed customers to rack up points every time they made in-store purchases. Once they accrued a certain number of points, they could choose from rewards that included discounts on future purchases.

The rewards program was tested in Denver, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego and St. Louis. Customers in those markets will have until Aug. 27 to earn points and until Oct. 27 to redeem any reward offers.

