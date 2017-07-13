NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Target Corp., up $2.44 to $53.31

The retailer raised its second-quarter forecasts and said sales and customer traffic grew.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 98 cents to $54.50

The airline reported a smaller profit and less revenue than analysts expected.

Tiffany & Co., up $1.58 to $94.04

The jewelry retailer named Alessandro Bogliolo of Diesel as its new CEO.

Commerce Bancshares Inc., up $1.98 to $58.22

The bank holding company reported a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

Yandex NV, up $4.35 to $31.68

Uber agreed to merge its ridesharing business in Russia with the Russian search engine.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up $1.10 to $33.19

Israeli media reported that the drugmaker could hire AstraZeneca’s CEO.

NRG Energy Inc., up $1.11 to $22.20

Shares kept climbing after the electric utility said it plans to sell $4 billion in assets and cut costs.

Apple Inc., up $2.03 to $147.77

Technology companies, which have slumped since early June, were on track to rise for the fifth day in a row.