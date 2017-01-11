IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Taco Bell plans to go nationwide this month with its latest concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken.
Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.
The fast food chain says the taco tested well in markets in Bakersfield, California, and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past two years.
It will be available at Taco Bells across the country on Jan. 26.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- UW Huskies finish No. 4 in final AP poll; USC jumps to No. 3
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.