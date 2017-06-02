While the discussions between T-Mobile’s parent and Sprint’s owner are still in an early stage, the efforts to play up the benefits of a merger are a trial balloon to gauge how open investors and regulators are to the idea.

T-Mobile US executives, in a series of public appearances and private meetings with investors over the past two weeks, have been talking up the potential for tens of billions of dollars in savings through a merger with Sprint, laying the groundwork amid preliminary deal talks.

In discussions with shareholders, Bellevue-based T-Mobile has highlighted Sprint’s $20 billion in tax credits, according to people who are familiar with the matter.

Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter told the audience at a JPMorgan Chase & Co. conference last week that a merger with Sprint could yield more than $30 billion in cost savings while “turbocharging” T-Mobile’s ability to challenge larger rivals — a message aimed at both Wall Street and Washington, D.C.

While the discussions between T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom and Sprint owner SoftBank Group are still in an early stage, the efforts to play up the benefits of a Sprint merger are a trial balloon to gauge how open investors and regulators are to the idea.

Both companies could still consider other options like a deal with Dish Network, said the people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

The structure and valuation of a deal still remains to be resolved. Through Thursday, Sprint stock was up 128 percent and T-Mobile had risen 59 percent in the past year, despite a fierce price war, as both companies gained subscribers and investors bet Donald Trump’s administration would look more favorably on a combination.

“They are crafting a message to take to D.C.,” said Jennifer Fritzsche, a Wells Fargo analyst. “The burden of proof will be to show why this is going to be better for the U.S. wireless consumer, because for the last four years the industry has been good for the consumer.”

To help on that front, Sprint Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure was in Washington, D.C., late last month visiting with government officials. The trip went “really well,” Claure said in an interview last week. “I talked to a lot of good people. I told them about 5G.”

Claure is building on an argument that Sprint and T-Mobile will create not only a stronger third wireless player, but use advanced 5G high-speed technology to deliver the sort of data and video service that would compete with cable companies.

A potential problem for the deal is that the companies would need to eliminate overlapping positions to achieve cost-cutting goals. The promise of keeping and creating jobs not only helped propel Trump’s populist campaign, it has been one of the most consistent themes of his economic agenda.

One way to help deflect attention from staff cuts would be to talk about jobs created. T-Mobile could highlight the thousands of new jobs coming with the planned opening of 1,500 stores this year, and 1,500 each of the next two years. Similarly, Sprint pledged to return 5,000 jobs to the U.S. in December. That was preceded by the promise of SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son to Trump that he would help create 50,000 jobs related to a $50 billion tech investment in the U.S.