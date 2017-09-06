The move underscores the lengths wireless carriers are willing to go to attract new customers, with giveaways and price promotions starting to heat up ahead of the new iPhone arrival in the coming weeks.

T-Mobile US will start including a Netflix subscription for customers who have at least two lines on an unlimited data plan, adding to evidence that a new front is opening up in the wireless wars, with video services being thrown in as bait for new subscribers.

New and current customers will get the standard Netflix video-streaming service, which costs about $10 a month, included in their bill at no extra charge. T-Mobile is currently charging $100 a month for two unlimited plans, including taxes and fees. Chief Executive Officer John Legere announced the offer, an exclusive in the U.S., in a video Wednesday.

The move underscores the lengths wireless carriers are willing to go to attract new customers, with giveaways and price promotions starting to heat up ahead of the new iPhone arrival in the coming weeks. AT&T charges $145 a month for two lines on an unlimited HD plan that includes an HBO subscription. And Sprint granted six free months of Tidal, rapper Jay-Z’s music service, in which the company agreed to acquire a 33 percent stake in January.

The giveaway reflects the industry’s reluctance to slash prices, though that resolve could be tested when carriers start selling the latest iPhone, which is expected to be introduced Sept. 12 — the same day T-Mobile’s Netflix offer goes into effect. The last time a new Apple iPhone was released, it spurred freebie phones from the four biggest wireless carriers that caused out-of-pocket expenses to swell.

Netflix, meanwhile, has been reaching more deals as it boosts its global expansion drive. European wireless carriers including Vodafone Group and SFR Group have included Netflix in subscription packages for a limited time. The streaming-video provider has also forged accords with Comcast, the largest cable operator in the U.S., and Liberty Global, Europe’s largest cable company, to let users log in through their cable boxes.

Cable providers once viewed Netflix as a competitive threat that stole subscribers, but they now view the streaming service as a sweetener to retain them.

T-Mobile didn’t disclose terms of its Netflix deal, making it difficult to know whether Netflix is getting paid full-price for subscriptions through the wireless carrier.

T-Mobile’s unlimited-data plans start at $100 for two lines for DVD-quality video. For an additional $5 per line, customers can get high-definition video. Last month, Verizon Communications replaced its $80 unlimited plan with one starting at $75 for standard-quality video and the higher-tier priced at $85 for HD. Sprint’s unlimited plan starts at $50 for a single line.