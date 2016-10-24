The Bellevue-based wireless carrier’s results signal that it’s managing to lure new customers with lower prices without punishing the bottom line.
T-Mobile US posted profit that exceeded analysts’ estimates, a sign that the third-largest U.S. carrier is managing to lure new customers with lower prices without punishing the bottom line.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose to $2.6 billion, the Bellevue-based company said Monday in a statement. Analysts predicted $2.4 billion, the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
The company added 969,000 total monthly subscribers, beating the 829,000 average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
The results show that T-Mobile’s maverick chief executive officer, John Legere, is finding a way to balance user growth with the costs required to keep customers coming.
The company’s stock rose as much as 7.5 percent to $50.25 on Monday, their highest intraday gain in more than two years. The stock was trading at $50.13 at 9:37 a.m. Through Friday’s close, T-Mobile has gained 20 percent so far this year.
Some of T-Mobile’s customer wins in the quarter came at the expense of Verizon Communications and AT&T, the No. 1 and No. 2 U.S. wireless carriers.
Verizon suffered its worst quarter of subscriber growth in more than six years, while AT&T reported an eighth straight quarter of net postpaid phone losses amid the increased price competition from T-Mobile and Sprint. AT&T had been scheduled to report results on Tuesday but instead released them less than an hour after announcing its acquisition of Time Warner over the weekend.
“Yikes @ATT! Terrible Q3 results! Could explain the focus on buying another company. Any other diversion tactics!?” Legere tweeted Saturday night. Days earlier, Legere mocked Verizon as well in a series of emoji tweets that he said best represented the carrier’s weak results.
T-Mobile is pitching free video-streaming promotions, like Binge On, and unlimited data plans to families and video junkies who are hooked on YouTube and Snapchat and worried about data charges.
Both T-Mobile and Sprint reported strong demand for Apple’s iPhone 7, which was released earlier this month. To kick off iPhone sales, the carriers introduced $160-a-month unlimited data plans aimed at families of four, a lucrative consumer group. The price push has been seen as a threat to larger rivals including Verizon.
In other highlights from T-Mobile’s earnings report:
• Sales rose 18 percent to $9.2 billion from a year earlier. Analysts predicted $9.43 billion.
• Monthly phone subscriber additions were 851,000, compared with the 818,000 average estimate.
• Third-quarter net income rose to $366 million, or 42 cents a share, from $138 million, or 15 cents, a year earlier.
• T-Mobile’s branded average revenue per postpaid phone user was $48.15, exceeding the $46.61 estimate average of eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
• T-Mobile said it now expects 3.7 million and 3.9 million new lucrative monthly subscribers this year, up from a previous range of 3.4 million to 3.8 million.
• For the full year, the carrier also expects adjusted Ebitda to be in the range of $10.2 billion to $10.4 billion, up from $9.8 billion to $10.1 billion.
