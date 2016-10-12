GENEVA (AP) — Swiss federal prosecutors have opened criminal proceedings against Falcon Private Bank Ltd. on suspicion it failed to prevent alleged money laundering linked to the Malaysian state fund 1MDB.
The move follows the arrest of the bank’s branch manager in Singapore last week, and fines and other penalties imposed on the bank by Swiss and Singaporean financial market regulators that were announced Tuesday.
Switzerland’s attorney general said in a statement Wednesday that his office suspects “deficiencies in the internal organization” at Falcon.
Investigators in Singapore, Switzerland, Hong Kong and the U.S. have been probing allegations that people close to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak stole more than $1 billion from 1MDB.
Most Read Stories
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- Unshackled, Trump unleashes aggressive attacks on own party VIEW
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Three years after ‘Breaking Bad,’ Bryan Cranston still hasn’t shaken Walter White
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Tuesday it had ordered the private bank to close down in the city-state.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.