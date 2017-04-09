STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish department store that was rammed by a stolen beer truck, leaving four people dead and 15 injured in Stockholm, says it regrets an announcement that it was reopening Sunday to sell damaged goods at a “reduced price.”
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Ahlens department store apologized “for a bad decision.”
It said its motivation “was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives.”
The store said it would reopen Monday “without any damaged goods.”
Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan and say they believe he drove the truck into shoppers.
Overnight, Swedish media reported police raids to bring other people in for questioning as authorities investigated the deadliest attack in Stockholm in years.
