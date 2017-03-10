STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say a Russian national with Bombardier Inc.’s in Sweden has been detained on suspicion of aggravated bribery.
Prosecutor Thomas Forsberg says the man, who was not named, was one of several Bombardier employees “suspected to have been colluding” with Azerbaijan railway authorities “in order to adapt a contract” to fit Bombardier.
Forsberg said Friday that emails seized in October 2016 during a search of Bombardier offices in Sweden were considered evidence in the case.
He added the suspicion was that Azerbaijani officials cooperated with the Canadian train and plane maker to “receive rewards for having favored the Bombardier contract.”
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
Forsberg said Azerbaijani companies awarded contracts worth at least $56 million.
Bombardier spokeswoman Barbara Grimm said the company’s cooperating with Swedish authorities and will provide more information when available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.