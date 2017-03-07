GENEVA (AP) — Global automakers — on edge over Britain’s decision to leave the EU and possible changes in U.S. trade policy — are putting a slew of new SUVs and high-performance sports cars on display at the Geneva International Motor Show.
Jaguar Land Rover showed off its Range Rover Velar, a sport-utility that promises crisp handling and acceleration. General Motor’s Opel division unveiled the Crossland X, based on a platform shared with PSA Group. That is a sign of more to come, since PSA Group has agreed to buy lossmaking Opel from GM.
Ferrari’s 812 Superfast has flaps that shift position to improve aerodynamics, and a giant 6.5-liter, 12-cylinder engine. The Huayra Roadster from Italy’s Pagani shows striking design, with sweeping curves and side mirrors on curving pylons.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.