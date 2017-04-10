PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s annual season for baby eels is off to a slow start because of a cold spring that has prevented the fish from running in rivers.

The baby eels, called elvers, are an important piece of the worldwide sushi supply chain. They are sold to Asian aquaculture companies that raise them to maturity and use them as food.

Maine has the only significant fishery for elvers in the country, and fishermen are limited to a quota of a little less than 10,000 pounds per year. The season started March 22, and state records say fishermen have caught about 1,050 pounds, to date. They have until June 7 to try to catch the entire allotment.

The elvers are extremely valuable. So far, they’re selling for $1,487 per pound at docks.